GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was hospitalized after he was stabbed Sunday evening, police say.

Around 5:36 p.m., officers with the Grand Rapids Police Department were called to Division Avenue near Dickinson Street in Grand Rapids where a man was found with a stab wound. He was taken to the hospital. His condition is unknown.

It is not clear what led up to the stabbing and police do not have any suspects. Officers believe the stabbing may have happened somewhere else and the man walked to the area of Division and Dickinson.

Anyone with information is asked to call GRPD at 616.456.3400 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.