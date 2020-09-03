GRPD: Man shot while driving; 44 casings found

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids police say a 25-year-old man was shot while driving Wednesday night.

Officers say they heard multiple shots around 11 p.m. coming from the Joe Taylor Park area on Bemis Street SE.

Moments later, a vehicle sped eastbound on Wealthy Street SE and later crashed at Gladstone Avenue SE. Several people ran away after the crash. One of those suspects was found, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department.

Around 11:20 p.m., the man showed up to Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg. He told police he was driving around the Logan Street and Diamond Avenue area when he was hit by a bullet.

Investigators say he is expected to survive his injuries.

Officers say they found 30 casings on the south side of the park along Baxter Street SE. Police then found 14 more casings extending west from Diamond Avenue and Bemis Street.