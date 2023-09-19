GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was shot in Grand Rapids Tuesday night, police say.

Around 7:30 p.m., officers with the Grand Rapids Police Department were called to Clancy Avenue NE near Trowbridge Street in the Belknap Lookout neighborhood.

They found a man in his 40s with gunshot wounds. The injuries were not life-threatening, police said.

GRPD does not have any suspects and are investigating the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call GRPD at 616.456.3400 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.