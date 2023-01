GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was shot with a BB gun in Grand Rapids on Sunday, police say.

It happened around 2:45 p.m. in the 2500 block of Normandy Drive SE, near the intersection of Breton Road and 28th Street. A 38-year-old man was working on his vehicle when he was shot in the back with a BB gun, the Grand Rapids Police Department said.

His injury is not considered life-threatening and he sought treatment on his own, police say.

It is not known if a suspect is in custody.