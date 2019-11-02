GRPD: man shot in leg

GRPD officers respond to the scene of a shooting that left one man wounded Saturday, Nov. 2 2019.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was shot in the leg Saturday afternoon, according to police.

Officers from the Grand Rapids Police Department responded to the Southview Apartment complex in the 1000 block of College Avenue NE, just south of Leonard Street, around 1 p.m. for a report of a shooting.

Dispatchers say when officers arrived at the scene, they found a man on the ground with a gunshot wound to his leg.

Details surrounding the incident and the victim’s condition are unknown at this time.

