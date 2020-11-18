GRPD: Man shot in leg during robbery

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — One person was shot during a robbery in Grand Rapids Tuesday, police say.

It happened around 5:45 p.m. in the 100 block of Canton Street SW, which is in the area of S. Division Avenue and Hall Street.

The Grand Rapids Police Department says the victim, a 28-year-old man, was approached by another person and robbed. It was at that point shots were fired.

When offers arrived, they learned the victim had already been taken to the hospital in a private vehicle. The victim turned up at a local hospital with a gunshot wound to the calf. Police say his injuries are not considered life-threatening.

The robber ran off after shooting the man, getting away with some of his belongings, police say. Officers brought in a dog to try to track him, but he wasn’t found.