GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man with a gunshot wound showed up at a Grand Rapids fire station Friday, police say.

It happened around 7:20 p.m., according to the Grand Rapids Police Department.

The man, who had been shot in the leg, arrived at the Grand Rapids fire station on Division Avenue South, police said.

The shooting happened on Brown Street SW, according to GRPD.

Police said the man’s injuries were not considered life-threatening, and there were no suspects.