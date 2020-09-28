GRPD: 1 wounded in drive-by shooting

Police at the scene of a shooting on Diamond Avenue SE in Grand Rapids on Sept. 28, 2020.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was shot while walking in Grand Rapids’ Baxter neighborhood Monday morning, police say.

It happened around 9:40 a.m. at the intersection of Diamond Avenue and Logan Street SE.

The Grand Rapids Police Department said the man was walking down the street when a car drove up and someone inside fired at least five shots.

The man was shot in the stomach and rushed to the hospital. His condition was not immediately known.

While the man’s name wasn’t released, police did say he is in his mid-50s.

The suspect’s vehicle was described as a white, four-door car.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call GRPD at 616.456.3400 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.