GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man is in the hospital after shooting himself in the leg in Grand Rapids’ Garfield Park neighborhood Saturday afternoon, police said.

It happened around 1:44 p.m. on Willard Avenue near Elliott Street. Officers with the Grand Rapids Police Department were called there on reports of a man shooting a gun in the air. While officers were on their way, the 25-year-old man shot himself in the leg, police said.

He was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life threatening, according to officers.

GRPD is investigating this shooting. Anyone with information is asked to contact GRPD detectives at 616.456.3380 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.