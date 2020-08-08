GRPD: Man seriously hurt after being shot

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a man is seriously hurt after being shot in Grand Rapids.

Police first received a call just after 8:30 p.m. Friday about the sound of gunshots in the 2000 block of Kalamazoo Avenue SE.

Shortly after, a man with a gunshot wound to his neck showed up at a local hospital. He said he was shot in the area of Kalamazoo Avenue and Alger Street, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department.

Police say the man is expected to survive his injuries.

No suspect information was immediately available.