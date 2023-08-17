GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting in Grand Rapids early Thursday morning.

The Grand Rapids Police Department said that around 1:40 a.m. Thursday officers responded to a report of a shooting on Burton Street SW between Division and Buchanan Avenues.

When officers arrived, the police department said they found a man who had been shot. The victim was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His name has not been released.

The police department said there is a person of interest in the shooting, but no one is in custody. No suspect description was released.

It’s unknown what led to the shooting.

GRPD’s Major Case Team is investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Grand Rapids Police Department at 616.456.3380 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.