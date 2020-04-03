GRPD: Man hit by Rapid bus, killed

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Grand Rapids man died Wednesday after falling in front of a Rapid bus, police say.

It happened around 6:20 p.m. at a bus stop on S. Division Avenue near Burton Street.

The Grand Rapids Police Department said the 45-year-old man was waiting on the platform when the bus arrived, but didn’t get on. As the bus pulled away, he stumbled, fell in front of it and was hit.

He was rushed to the hospital, where he died during surgery. His name wasn’t released Friday pending notification of family.

GRPD said The Rapid was cooperating with the investigation and had expressed its sympathies to the man’s family.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call GRPD Traffic Unit Sgt. Rob Veenstra at 616.456.3771 or Officer Wally Tett at 616.456.3320. Silent Observer takes anonymous tips at 616.774.2345.