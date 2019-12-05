GRPD: Man found in Ottawa Co. park was fatally stabbed

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a person has been arrested after a man’s body was found in an Ottawa County park.

The man, who has been identified as 51-year-old James Earl Robertson, was found around 10 a.m. Wednesday in at the Grand River Open Space park on Linden Drive in Tallmadge Township, which is just a few miles outside of Grand Rapids.

On Thursday, an autopsy determined Robertson was stabbed and killed, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department.

A photo of the area in Tallmadge Township where a man’s body was found on Dec. 4, 2019.

Robertson was reported missing on Nov. 25, police say. GRPD detectives say they were following up on a lead, which led to them to find his body.

On Wednesday, authorities told News 8 they believe Robertson’s body was there for at least a few hours before being discovered. They believe Robertson didn’t die in the park, but his body was moved there afterward.

Police have not released the suspect’s name. The suspect is being lodged at the Kent County jail.