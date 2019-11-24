GRPD: Man fires multiple rounds, shoots a home

Grand Rapids

by: WOODTV.com web staff

Posted: / Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A gunman fired multiple rounds in the southeast side of Grand Rapids, hitting a home, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department.

Authorities said the repeated gunfire near Hall Street and Eastern Avenue prompted several 911 calls.

When police responded, they said the man shot a house in the 400 block of Oakdale Street. Investigators told News 8 they found multiple casings in the area but did not report any injuries.

Authorities said the shooter was last seen driving a dark-colored sedan.

Anyone with information in this investigation is asked to call GRPD or Silent Observer.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Know something newsworthy? Report It!

News 8 Links

 