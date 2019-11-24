GRPD: Man fires multiple rounds, shoots a home

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A gunman fired multiple rounds in the southeast side of Grand Rapids, hitting a home, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department.

Authorities said the repeated gunfire near Hall Street and Eastern Avenue prompted several 911 calls.

When police responded, they said the man shot a house in the 400 block of Oakdale Street. Investigators told News 8 they found multiple casings in the area but did not report any injuries.

Authorities said the shooter was last seen driving a dark-colored sedan.

Anyone with information in this investigation is asked to call GRPD or Silent Observer.