GRPD: Man dies weeks after downtown assault

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are looking for whoever assaulted a man in downtown Grand Rapids earlier this month, causing his death.

Cody Lee Dahlquist, 22, died Sept. 22, the Grand Rapids Police Department said.

An undated photo of Cody Dahlquist courtesy his online obituary.

Police say Dahlquist was found injured around 1:15 a.m. Sept. 5 in the area of Monroe Avenue and West Fulton Street. Police say he had been assaulted. While the 911 call that drew officers to the scene reported he was unresponsive, he was conscious when police found him.

He was taken to the hospital, where he died two and a half weeks later.

Authorities say an autopsy found he died of craniocerebral trauma and the medical examiner ruled his death a homicide.

Police are looking for anyone who may have seen or knows anything about the assault, which is believed to have happened around 1:15 a.m. Sept. 5 in the area of 20 Monroe Live or the AC Hotel by Marriott. Anyone with information can call detective at 616.456.3380 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

His online obituary says Dahlquist was originally from Coloma and graduated from Coloma High School in 2016. He left behind his parents, several siblings and a significant other.

His death marks 11 homicides in Grand Rapids in 2021.