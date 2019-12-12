GRPD: Man dead after stabbed in chest

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Police say a man died after being stabbed in Grand Rapids Thursday.

The Grand Rapids Police Departments says it happened around 3 p.m. on Kirtland Street near Division Avenue.

The victim, a 32-year-old man, was transported to the hospital where he died of a stab wound to the chest.

Initially, police were told this was an accidental stabbing, but they are doing further investigation.

Authorities on the scene of a stabbing that happened at a Grand Rapids home. (Dec. 12, 2019)

Police are interviewing witnesses who were on the scene.

The name of the victim has not been released. Authorities have not said if there is a suspect involved in the stabbing.

