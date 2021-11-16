GRPD: Man charged with murder in June shooting

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man has been charged with murder in a shooting that killed a driver and caused a car crash in Grand Rapids this summer.

Harold Martell Brewer II, 26, of Grand Rapids, was charged with open murder, two counts of assault with intent to murder, two counts of felony firearms and being a felon in possession of a firearm, the Grand Rapids Police Department said.

The charges stem from the June 20 death of Travon Jeffrey-Jamont Seawood, 21, of Kentwood. Authorities say a gunman opened fire on the car Seawood was driving, causing it to crash into a mechanic’s shop in the area of Ellsworth Avenue and Goodrich Street SW, near The Rapid Central Station. Seawood, who was hit multiple times, died at the scene.

His two passengers were not shot but were injured in the crash.

A second shooting victim showed up later at the hospital, police said.

GRPD says Brewer was arrested Monday on unrelated charges, after which police took the murder case to the prosecutor’s office for charges.