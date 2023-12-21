GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Police say the suspect driver has been charged after a motorcyclist was killed in a Grand Rapids crash.

Atem Mathiang, 18, has been charged with reckless driving causing death, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department. The felony charge carries a maximum sentence of 15 years.

The charge stems from an Aug. 26 crash between a motorcycle and a vehicle in the area of Cesar E. Chavez Avenue SW and B Street SW.

Police say the motorcyclist, 21-year-old Jared Gossage, of Wyoming, died on scene.

The vehicle took off, according to GRPD. After coordinating with the Michigan State Police helicopter, police say they found the driver and one of the three passengers.

Mathiang is lodged at the Kent County jail. Bond was set at $15,000.