GRPD: Man arrested in assault, robbery at business

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids Police Department say a man allegedly sexually assaulted a woman and robbed another person at a business in Grand Rapids Sunday afternoon.

It happened around 3 p.m. on the city’s West side.

They say the suspect entered the business and sexually assaulted a woman employee, while she was alone at the business. The suspect also robbed and assaulted a customer who came into the business.

The suspect has been arrested, but police have not identified him to the public.

Though someone has been arrested, police would still like to talk to several customers who may have witnessed the crimes.

The case will be presented to the Kent County Prosecutor’s Office.

Anyone with information is asked to call GRPD at 616.456.3400 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345