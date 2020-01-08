GRPD: Man arrested after shooting at brother

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Officers say a man shot at his brother in southwest Grand Rapids.

It happened around 1:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of Oxford Street SW, near Norwich Avenue SW.

The man told dispatchers his brother had shot at him and an independent witness confirmed shots were fired, according to Grand Rapids Police Department.

No one was injured in the incident, police say.

The suspect ran from the scene. Officers say they later learned he was inside a home in the 1000 block of Kensington Avenue SW, near Eton Street SW.

Officers say the suspect was found inside the home. He was arrested without incident, police say.