GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Police say they have made an arrest in a cold case that dates back to 1985.

On Sept. 4, 1985, a friend discovered the body of 48-year-old Burnett Frierson in Frierson’s home on the 500 block of Sheldon Avenue SE, where he lived alone, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department. Frierson had been stabbed to death, police say.

While investigators didn’t have many leads at the time, police say they collected DNA samples from an unknown suspect and placed them into the nationwide Combined DNA Index System.

In August, police learned that a match had been made. The suspect was 68-year-old Ronald Davis, who had given a DNA sample in a recent, unrelated arrest, according to GRPD.

Police say a warrant for felony murder was issued Tuesday. Davis was arrested and lodged in the Kent County jail.

“Justice for Mr. Frierson has been a long time coming,” Chief Eric Winstrom said Wednesday in a release. “GRPD never considers an unsolved murder closed.”

GRPD says anyone with further information on the case should call detectives at 616.456.3380 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.