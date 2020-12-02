GRPD looks for 3 suspects in store theft

Surveillance photo of suspects in theft at 1942 Breton Road SE. (Courtesy of the Grand Rapids Police Department)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids Police Department is looking for three suspects accused of stealing from a store.

Surveillance photo of a suspect in theft at 1942 Breton Road SE. (Courtesy of the Grand Rapids Police Department)

The theft occurred at 3:30 p.m. Nov. 25 at 1942 Breton Road SE.

Surveillance photo of suspects in theft at 1942 Breton Road SE. (Courtesy of the Grand Rapids Police Department)

Police say more than $20,000 worth of merchandise was taken. They drove away in a newer gray Dodge Durango without a plate, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department.

Surveillance photo of the newer gray Dodge Durango without a plate three suspects in Breton Road robbery used. (Courtesy of the Grand Rapids Police Department)

GRPD released on Wednesday photos of the suspects on social media.

Anyone with information is asked to call 616.456.3824 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.