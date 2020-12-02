GRPD looks for 3 suspects in store theft

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids Police Department is looking for three suspects accused of stealing from a store.
The theft occurred at 3:30 p.m. Nov. 25 at 1942 Breton Road SE.
Police say more than $20,000 worth of merchandise was taken. They drove away in a newer gray Dodge Durango without a plate, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department.
GRPD released on Wednesday photos of the suspects on social media.
Anyone with information is asked to call 616.456.3824 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.