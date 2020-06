GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are looking for a suspect in a shooting Saturday night in Grand Rapids.

The Grand Rapids Police Department was called around 8:30 p.m. for a shots fired incident at Marshall Avenue SE and Adams Street SE.

On their way to the call, police say they were told a 26-year-old man showed up to a local hospital with a gunshot wound.

Police do not have a suspect at this time. The victim in the shooting is expected to recover.