GRPD looking for suspect after woman shot in face

Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are searching for a suspect after a shooting just after midnight Friday.

It happened in the 500 block of Sheldon Avenue SE between Pleasant Street SE and Buckley St SE.

The Grand Rapids Police Department tells News 8 that when they arrived they found a 32-year-old woman had been shot in the face. Police say she was inside a vehicle at the time of the shooting. She was alert and conscious and taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.

Police do not have a suspect description at this time.

