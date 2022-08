GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — GRPD is looking for a suspect after crashing a stolen vehicle into a tree on the northeast side of Grand Rapids Saturday night.

The crash happened on 1300 Diamond Avenue NE near Leonard Street NE.

The vehicle was stolen earlier in the day Saturday, according to police.

According to GRPD, the suspect fled on foot after crashing the vehicle into a tree.

No suspect description was given.