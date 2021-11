GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids police are asking the public for help to find a missing 12-year-old.

Nazaria Guidry was last seen at the Boys and Girls Club on the city’s West Side on Thursday, the Grand Rapids Police Department told News 8.

She is described as standing 5’3″ tall, 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about her location should call GRPD at 616.456.3400.