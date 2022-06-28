Police looking for a homicide suspect in the area of MLK Street SE and Lafayette Avenue SE on June 28, 2022.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Officers are looking for a homicide suspect in Grand Rapids, police say.

They’re looking in the 1000th block of Lafayette Avenue SE near Martin Luther King Jr. Street SE.

The homicide suspect took off running from officers, a Grand Rapids Police Department officer on scene told News 8. Police have dogs tracking him.

Police did not say what homicide the person is a suspect in or who they are looking for.

GRPD has set up a perimeter and taped off part of Lafayette Avenue SE.

This is a developing story. News 8 will update as we learn more.