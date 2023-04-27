Police on scene at Ransom Tower Apartments, located on Ransom Avenue near Fulton Street in Grand Rapids. (April 27, 2023)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids police are looking for a woman who they say is an assault suspect.

It’s happening at Ransom Tower Apartments, located on Ransom Avenue near Fulton Street. A spokesperson for the Grand Rapids Police Department told News 8 when officers arrived on scene around 3 p.m., the woman ran into an apartment. She is believed to be there by herself, GRPD said.

Police have not said what happened during the assault. There is no word yet on any injuries.

GRPD said the incident is ongoing. News 8 is working to learn more.

This is a developing story. News 8 has a crew on scene and will update as we learn more.