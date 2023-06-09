GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Police have surrounded a home in Grand Rapids as they work to arrest an adult linked to the child who brought a loaded gun to an elementary school last month.

The Grand Rapids Police Department said that around 9 a.m., officers went to a home on Marshall Avenue SE near Humboldt Street. That’s in the area of Eastern Avenue and Hall Street. They were looking to arrest a man who faces felony firearm and child abuse charges.

“That individual has not come out yet. He’s refusing to exit that particular residence,” GRPD Capt. Terry Dixon said around 12:45 p.m.

He said negotiators were talking to the man, trying to get him to give himself up.

“We have been on the phone, off the phone over the last three hours, maybe totaling close to a little over an hour of communication within that time,” Dixon said. “At least he’s talking to us, but he hasn’t said he was going to come out.”

“He hasn’t made a demand; he’s made a couple of requests. They are requests that we’re trying to work through,” Dixon added. “We’re going to have to see what we can do about that. Those are not realistic at this point. But we’re working on that.”

GRPD called its Special Response Team on the scene and was awaiting the Kent County Sheriff’s Department to bring its drone to help.

He said GRPD thought there was one other person in the home with the man. That person was an adult family member with a mental disability, but Dixon said that person was not considered a hostage.

“We do not believe that individual is in danger,” Dixon said.

The 8-year-old brought the loaded gun to Stocking Elementary on May 10. Another student reported it to staff, who soon confiscated it. No one was hurt. The Grand Rapids police chief said last week that the child’s father would be charged in the case. His name has not been released.

The Stocking case was the fourth similar instance this school year, prompting Grand Rapids Public Schools to ban backpacks for the remainder of the term.

Two women were previously charged after a 7-year-old student brought an unloaded gun to at Cesar E. Chavez Elementary in Grand Rapids on May 3.

Police and prosecutors have emphasized that they are focusing on the children’s parents, not the kids, who are too young to be considered responsible for their actions under the law.

“This is in relation to holding parents accountable or holding adults accountable regarding weapons in school,” Dixon said. “We want to make sure that we keep our schools as safe as possible and we need our parents and guardians to make sure that kids do not have access to weapons.”