GRPD: Local schools not connected to threats on social media

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Police say no school in Grand Rapids is in danger after social media posts discussed threats to shoot a school.

Posts on social media discussed threats of a shooting at “Central School,” the Grand Rapids Police Department said in a Saturday release.

“Understandably, parents in the area are contacting schools and law enforcement, attempting to ascertain if these threats involve Grand Rapids,” GRPD said in the release.

The posts came from outside of Michigan, and there is no credible information that Grand Rapids schools are in danger, GRPD says.

GRPD says it has been in contact with the FBI and members of the Joint Terrorism Task Force, and it will continue to monitor the situation.

Anyone with information about the threat can contact GRPD at 616.456.3400 or Silent Observer at 774.2345 or SilentObserver.org.