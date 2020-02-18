GRPD, Kent Co. prosecutor to address summer violence

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Police and prosecutors will address violent crimes in Grand Rapids last summer.

The Grand Rapids Police Department and Kent County Prosecutor’s Office will give an update at 11 a.m. Tuesday on several investigations, many of which involved guns.

During summer 2019, police said there was a higher than average number of violent crimes in Grand Rapids. One problem that police continue to have is finding witnesses willing to talk to investigators.

GRPD Police Chief Eric Payne and Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker will be at the news conference to provide further details and answer questions from the media.

News 8 will be at the news conference and plans to livestream it on woodtv.com.