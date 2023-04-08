GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Grand Rapids Police Department K-9 retired Saturday.

Jack worked as a police dog for eight years, GRPD said in a Facebook post. The narcotics detection and patrol K-9 helped with things like tracking homicide suspects, weapons and stolen property.

His handler, Officer Doug Stevens, said a person once stopped them and asked if his name was Jack.

“When I told him yes, he thanked us profusely as a few years prior, Jack had successfully tracked an armed robbery suspect,” Stevens wrote in the post. “The person we met was the victim in that crime and remembered Jack’s name from the court proceedings.”

Retiring Grand Rapids police dog Jack and Officer Doug Stevens. (Courtesy Grand Rapids Police Department) Retiring Grand Rapids police dog Jack. (Courtesy Grand Rapids Police Department)

Stevens and his family are “looking forward to spoiling Jack in retirement,” GRPD said.

“We’re not too sure that our other dog is looking forward to sharing treats and games of fetch on a full-time basis, but we’ll make sure there is plenty of love and attention to go around,” Stevens said.