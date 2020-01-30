GRPD joins doorbell cam neighborhood app

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids Police Department is joining doorbell camera-maker Ring’s community app, saying it will use Neighbors to release safety information and request surveillance video near crime scenes.

GRPD said it will only request surveillance videos from nearby a crime and only within a limited time. It said it must reference a specific case. Homeowners will then decide whether to share their video.

Residents can also use the app to send tips to GRPD.

A screenshot of the notification GRPD posted on the Neighbors app when it joined. (Jan. 30, 2020)

“This gives us another tool to better engage with and inform our residents as we work together to keep our community safe,” GRPD Chief Eric Payne said in a Thursday statement. “The information that our community members share digitally is an important part of our investigative process. … We look forward to partnering with residents in this way to prevent and solve crimes.”

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety signed on to the app last year. At the time, KDPS told News the app was “a virtual neighborhood watch” that would help the agency know what’s going on in communities and catch suspects.

GRPD already has a separate program that allows homeowners and businesses to register their security cams so police can more easily find video of crimes.