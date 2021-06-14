GRPD investigating two shootings on the southside of the city

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids Police Department is investigating two shootings that happened early Monday morning in the city.

Shortly before 1 a.m., GRPD police officers were called to the 100 block of Hall St SW near the Hall Street Party Store on reports of a shooting.

After arriving on scene, police found a victim who was hit by a single gunshot while sitting in their car. They were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A couple hours later around 3:30 a.m., police were called to the area of Franklin St SE and Eastern Ave SE on a report of shots being fired.

After conducting an initial investigation, police found a woman was taken from the scene by private transport to a local hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg. Her injuries are also considered non-life-threatening at this time.

Investigations are still ongoing for each shooting and there are no suspect details at this time for either incident. The two shootings are also not considered to be connected to one another, police tell News 8.

Stay with News 8 online and on-air as this story will be updated as more information becomes available.