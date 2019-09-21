GRPD: Two killed in separate shootings Saturday

The Grand Rapids Police Department is investigating after two men were killed in separate shootings Saturday morning.

Police were called just after 2 a.m. reporting a shooting near the 1000 block of Ionia Avenue SW near Albany Street SW in the city’s southwest side.

Attempts to locate the man at the scene were unsuccessful, as the victim was transported to a local hospital where he later was pronounced dead.

The identity of the man has been withheld while detectives and forensics teams work to find more information on what lead up to the shooting.

Just shortly after, GRPD responded to the sound of gunshots in the area of Diamond Avenue SE and Sigsbee Street SE near the Wealthy Street Market.

Investigators say at 3:20 a.m. police found a male victim who had been shot multiple times. He was rushed to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Both shootings account for the city’s 12th and 13th homicide of 2019 in the city of Grand Rapids and the second homicide in a span of hours Saturday morning.

Police do not believe these fatal shooting are related.

GRPD is asking for the public’s help. Anyone with information is asked to call 616.456.3400.

