GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Police in Grand Rapids are investigating a suspicious death.

Police responded to reports about the death around 1:15 p.m. at an affordable housing unit for senior citizens located on Leonard Street NE near Fuller Avenue, the Grand Rapids Police Department told News 8.

A woman is dead, police say.

It is not yet known how she died.

There is no danger to the public, police say.

