Man stabbed in Grand Rapids, no suspect in custody

Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — There was a stabbing in Grand Rapids Thursday.

It happened in the area of Michigan Street and Diamond Avenue NE.

A man was stabbed, the Grand Rapids Police Department said. He suffered injuries that are not considered life-threatening, officials say.

A suspect is not in custody but there is no danger to the public, GRPD says.

It is not yet known what led up to the stabbing.

This is a developing story. News 8 will update as we learn more.

