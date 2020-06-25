Police investigate rash of car thefts, linked crimes

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities have been investigating several stolen car incidents and are asking for the public’s help.

Grand Rapids police say they started receiving a significant number of complaints in early May.

The Combined Auto Theft Team — which consists of detectives from Grand Rapids, Kentwood and Wyoming — has been investigating the crimes.

Authorities say since June 8, over 36 cars have been stolen from dealerships in metro Grand Rapids. Most of the incidents happened along 28th Street.

Police say typically, the stolen cars are used to commit other serious crimes and the cars are driven erratically.

Officers say the reckless driving of two stolen cars ended in a crash that killed a teenager and injured another person in May. More recently, a suspect was ejected from a car during a crash. The suspect was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

The CATT teams has made several arrests, authorities say, with the help of other agencies in West Michigan. They say many of those arrested are juveniles, so their names will not be released.

CATT is reminding everyone to secure their cars and not to leave keys or values inside, especially in open sight.

Anyone with information on recent car theft incidents is asked to contact detectives at 616.456.3380 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.