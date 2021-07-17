GRPD investigating shooting, none hit

A photo of a Grand Rapids Police Department cruiser on the scene of the shooting.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are investigating a shooting in Grand Rapids.

The shooting happened in the 1100 block of Davis Avenue near Leonard Street.

The road is currently closed and the area should be avoided, Grand Rapids Police Department said in a tweet.

No one was hit, a spokesperson for GRPD told News 8. The spokesperson said it was an assault shooting.

Authorities say there is no danger to the public.