GRPD investigating shooting, none hit

Grand Rapids

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A photo of a Grand Rapids Police Department cruiser on the scene of the shooting.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are investigating a shooting in Grand Rapids.

The shooting happened in the 1100 block of Davis Avenue near Leonard Street.

The road is currently closed and the area should be avoided, Grand Rapids Police Department said in a tweet.

No one was hit, a spokesperson for GRPD told News 8. The spokesperson said it was an assault shooting.

Authorities say there is no danger to the public.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Growing Grand Rapids and Beyond

More Growing Grand Rapids and beyond

Top Stories On WOODTV.com

Know something newsworthy? Report It!

News 8 Links