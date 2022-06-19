Police investigating shots fired that happened near a Juneteenth festival in Grand Rapids on June 19, 2022.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was shot in Grand Rapids Sunday, police say.

It happened around 7:30 p.m. near a festival that was happening at Heartside Park, located on Ionia SW and Goodrich SW, the Grand Rapids Police Department confirmed to News 8.

His injuries are not life-threatening, a GRPD spokesperson told News 8. He was brought to the hospital by private transportation.

It is not yet known if a suspect is in custody.

Police investigating shots fired that happened near a Juneteenth festival in Grand Rapids on June 19, 2022.

Police investigating shots fired that happened near a Juneteenth festival in Grand Rapids on June 19, 2022.

Organizers of the nearby festival told News 8 the shooting did not impact the event, which ended at 8 p.m.

“We were like, of course, looking like where did it come from and then (saw) it was outside of the event. So we told our people to stay in and stay away from the fire,” said Duke Turley Jr, the organizer of Dreams Take Work Juneteenth Music and Dance Festival. “Once we seen the police finally come and have a presence here, then we started escorting people out the exits.”

He said the event was already done.

“Nothing was impacted at all,” he told News 8.

This is a developing story. News 8 will update as we learn more.