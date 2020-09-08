GRPD investigating robbery at Fifth Third Bank branch

Police at the scene of a robbery at the Fifth Third Bank on 44th Street SE in Grand Rapids on Sept. 8, 2020..

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids police are investigating a robbery at a Fifth Third Bank on Grand Rapids’ south side.

It happened at a branch located on 44th Street, between Kalamazoo Avenue SE and Breton Road SE around 2:10 p.m., according to authorities.

Police say the male suspect was wearing a surgical mask and that he left the bank on foot. No one was injured in the incident.

