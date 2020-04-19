Closings & Delays
GRPD investigating after shooting on city’s southeast side

Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids Police are investigating after a shooting on the city’s southeast side Sunday morning.

According to authorities, they got the call just before 11:15 a.m. for shots fired in the 400 block of Highland Street SE near Madison Avenue SE. One man was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound and is in stable condition. Police are still on scene investigating and looking for a possible suspect in this incident. There is no suspect description at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Grand Rapids Police Department at 616.456.3400.

