GRPD investigating after shooting on city’s southeast side

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids Police are investigating after a shooting on the city’s southeast side Sunday morning.

According to authorities, they got the call just before 11:15 a.m. for shots fired in the 400 block of Highland Street SE near Madison Avenue SE. One man was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound and is in stable condition. Police are still on scene investigating and looking for a possible suspect in this incident. There is no suspect description at this time.

Police tape is going up near 448 Highland Street in Grand Rapids after calls came in about a shooting (~11:15am). Officers at the scene say they cannot confirm if anyone is hurt. @WOODTV pic.twitter.com/kE9RZxDMfN — John Domol (@JohnnyDomol) April 19, 2020

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Grand Rapids Police Department at 616.456.3400.