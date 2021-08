GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are looking for information on a shooting in the city Friday night.

Grand Rapids police say the shooting happened in the 100 block of Front Avenue NW just after 11 p.m.

Two people later showed up to the hospital with gunshot wounds. Both are expected to survive.

Details about what led up to the shooting have not been released at this time.

Anyone with information can contact the Grand Rapids Police Department at 616.456.3400 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.