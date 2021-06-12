GRPD investigating numerous shooting incidents from Friday night, Saturday morning

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids Police Department is investigating a number of shootings that happened in the city early Saturday morning.

The first incident GRPD responded to happened just after 1 a.m. this morning in the 3000 block of Marshall Ave SE where police were told someone was shot.

After arriving, people fled from a party that was going on and officers found two women who were shot. Both were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The second incident happened just before 4 a.m. where officers on patrol heard gunshots coming from the area of 6th St Park in the 700 block of Monroe Ave NW. Police found a number of vehicles fleeing the park and recovered around 50 shell casings after arriving on scene.

After further investigation, three men showed up at local area hospitals with gunshot wounds. Two of the men suffered non-life-threatening injuries, while the third is still listed as being in serious condition.

Police believe the shootout involved handguns and rifles on both sides, and one shot pierced an occupied hotel room window nearby. No one was hit by the errant bullet.

The third shooting incident GRPD is investigating happened around 5 a.m. in the area of Franklin St and Eastern Ave SE where they found a man with a gunshot wound who was taken to a local hospital and is believed to be in critical condition.

Police also responded to the follow locations Friday night and Saturday morning to investigate shootings where no one was injured:

1300 block of Blossom Street SE

900 block of Sheridan Avenue SE

400 block of Lake Drive SE

800 block of Neland Avenue SE

1000 block of Norwich Avenue SW

At this time there is no suspect information on any of these incidents.

“With as many people as were involved, or nearby, all of these incidents, someone knows something. Someone saw something. Someone recorded something,” stated Grand Rapids Police Chief Eric Payne. “I’m reaching out to the parents, the grandparents, the ones in these young people’s lives who know what’s happening. Work with me to keep everyone in Grand Rapids safe.”

Investigators with the GRPD Major Case Team are encouraging anyone with information to contact detectives directly at (616) 456-3380 or anonymously through Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345 or www.silentobserver.org. If you have video of any of these incidents you can share it with investigators at GRPDinfo@grcity.us or to the department’s social media.