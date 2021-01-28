PD: Multiple people stabbed in SE Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are investigating after multiple people were stabbed in southeast Grand Rapids early Thursday morning.

The Grand Rapids Police Department said officers were called around shortly after 1 a.m. for a report of a shooting with multiple victims on Cass Avenue SE between Pleasant and Sycamore streets.

After further investigation, officers determined that the victims were stabbed not shot.

Three adult victims were taken to local hospitals with injuries that are not considered life-threatening but police believe there may be a fourth victim, according to a GRPD news release.

No suspect information was released Thursday morning but the police department said there is no threat to public.

It’s unknown what led to the stabbings.

Anyone with information on the incident can call the GRPD at 616.456.3400 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

**A previous version of this story stated Grand Rapids police were investigating multiple shootings, based on incorrect information from police officials. It has been corrected.**