GRPD: one dead, another injured after shooting

Sergeant Dan Adams talks with reporters about the shooting that left one man dead and one woman injured after a party in the 2100 block of Boston Street Saturday, April 20, 2019.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that happened early Saturday morning.

Authorities say one man was shot dead and a woman suffered minor injuries after a shooting occurred at a party in the 1200 block of Boston Street SE around 2:30 a.m.

When police arrived to the scene, they found the man dead and laying on the sidewalk.

The woman, who was also shot, was taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

GRPD has also confirmed two other incidents that happened near the area this morning, but have not yet released any details and do not believe they are related.

This is an ongoing investigation, stick with 24 Hour News 8 as we continue to learn more.