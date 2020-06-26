Grand Rapids police: 1 killed in shooting on city’s NW side

Grand Rapids

by: WOODTV.com staff

Posted: / Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Officers from the Grand Rapids Police Department are investigating deadly shooting on the city’s northwest side.

GRPD told News 8 that officers were called to a home on Muskegon Avenue near Crosby Street just after 3 a.m. Friday for the report of a person who was down. Neighbors told News 8 they saw someone slumped over on a front porch.

A spokesman for Grand Rapids police told News 8 the person had been shot.

Police do not have any information about possible suspects at this time, and are not identifying the victim.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates on woodtv.com throughout the day.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Know something newsworthy? Report It!

News 8 Links

 

 