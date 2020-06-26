Grand Rapids police: 1 killed in shooting on city’s NW side

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Officers from the Grand Rapids Police Department are investigating deadly shooting on the city’s northwest side.

GRPD told News 8 that officers were called to a home on Muskegon Avenue near Crosby Street just after 3 a.m. Friday for the report of a person who was down. Neighbors told News 8 they saw someone slumped over on a front porch.

A spokesman for Grand Rapids police told News 8 the person had been shot.

Police do not have any information about possible suspects at this time, and are not identifying the victim.

