GRPD investigating deadly shooting

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids police are investigating a deadly shooting early Wednesday morning.

It happened at 2:21 a.m. in the 600 block of Houseman Avenue NE.

Grand Rapids police say a man entered a home and was confronted by a person inside. The man inside the home shot the person who entered in the chest.

The victim died on scene. Police believe the man knew the shooter, as well as a woman who lives at the home.

The shooter stayed on scene, and police are investigating.

