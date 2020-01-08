GRPD investigating deadly shooting

Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids police are investigating a deadly shooting early Wednesday morning.

It happened at 2:21 a.m. in the 600 block of Houseman Avenue NE.

Grand Rapids police say a man entered a home and was confronted by a person inside. The man inside the home shot the person who entered in the chest.

The victim died on scene. Police believe the man knew the shooter, as well as a woman who lives at the home.

The shooter stayed on scene, and police are investigating.

