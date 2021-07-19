GRPD: Incident on southeast side resolved

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids police said an incident it was investigating on the city’s southeast side Monday evening has been resolved.

Just before 6:30 p.m., the Grand Rapids Police Department tweeted that it was investigating a critical incident in the area of Hall Street and Fuller Avenue. The tweet went on to say that officers were working to secure the area.

GRPD told News 8 that investigators were looking for armed subjects. People were asked to avoid the area and neighborhood residents were recommended to shelter in place.

Additional details regarding the investigation are unclear at this time.

Just after 7 p.m., GRPD tweeted that the incident was resolved without incident and there is no threat to the public.