GRPD investigating break-in at Rylee’s Ace Hardware

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids police are investigating a break-in at Rylee’s Ace Hardware.

Sgt. Dan Adams confirmed the break-in at the store at 1234 Michigan Street NE near Fuller Avenue Monday morning. It’s unclear what, if anything, was taken.

A July 15, 2019 photo shows an employee sweeping up shattered glass from a back door to Rylee’s Ace Hardware on Michigan Street NE in Grand Rapids.

An employee could be seeing sweeping up glass from the shattered back door of the store shortly before 9:30 a.m.

The break-in comes as authorities investigate four gun store robberies within five days in Kent and Ottawa counties. However, Rylee’s no longer sells firearms and Adams says the store hasn’t for “quite some time.”